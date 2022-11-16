Half Moon Bay High School’s fourth-place ranking at the Peninsula Athletic League cross-country finals enabled the boys and girls teams to compete at the Central Coast Section championship race at Crystal Springs on Saturday. It was a challenging, 3-mile, up- and downhill course, but one the team was familiar with.
The girls team ran first. With the combined efforts of every runner, they were able to overtake both San Lorenzo and Sacred Heart by four crucial points to secure a third-place team finish. Scotts Valley and Carmel placed first and second respectively, with all three teams earning a spot at the California Interscholastic Federation state finals on Nov. 26 in Fresno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.