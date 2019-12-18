The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity wrestling program rolled to a first-place finish on Saturday at the Rose Garden Rumble at Lincoln High School in San Jose.
Champions included Taylor Micallef (121), Leonor Sarabia (131), Jacqueline Miguel-Dolores (150) and Elisa Mendez (160).
Joceline Andrade (189) and Yulissa Ramirez (143) were both second at the tournament. Sandra Sanchez (137) and Socorro Aguilar (235) were both third-place finishers.
The boys team, meanwhile, finished eighth at the Webber Lawson Varsity tournament at Fremont High School.
Top finishers included Caspian Grabowski, who finished second at 285 pounds, and Eddy Lopez, who was third at 182.
