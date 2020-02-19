The Half Moon Bay High School boys varsity wrestling team posted 198.5 points and won its seventh straight Peninsula Athletic League tournament title on Saturday at San Mateo High School.
Bryan Thorne won his second straight title. Tommy Sendino, Cade Duncan and Fernando Diaz-Marquez won their first championships.
The boys junior varsity wrestlers also won the PAL title on Saturday. Diego Davisson, Marc Rios, Christian Navarrete and Jake Perkins were league champs and contributed to Half Moon Bay’s 94 points.
Despite six individual champions, the girls varsity team lost narrowly to Menlo-Atherton, 140-138, as the Bears took home the PAL title on Friday at San Mateo High School.
The girls battled in every weight class and just came up a little short. They all advance to the Central Coast Section championship next weekend for a shot at going to the CIF state championships. MVP Nataly Gijon was voted the MVP of the upper weight division. Other place winners were Leonor Sarabia, Esmeralda Mendez, Yulissa Ramirez, Elisa Mendez, and Socorro Aguilar.
Boys soccer gets win
The Half Moon Bay High School boys varsity soccer team beat South San Francisco, 1-0, on Friday to secure a shutout on the road.
The Cougars scored in the first half, when Nathan Freitas found the back of the net on an assist by Eder Carrasco.
The team didn’t fair as well at Menlo-Atherton on Feb. 12. The Cougars lost that one, 2-0.
The Cougars had a rough time of it over the hill. The Bears got two goals early in the contest. Half Moon Bay couldn’t convert on eight shot attempts.
