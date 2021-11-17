Catholic Youth Organization basketball will not be happening this year on the coast, so Coastside Basketball and the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside are collaborating to put on a winter basketball league for boys in third through fifth grade.
Practices will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club Event Center, 530 Kelly Ave. Games will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays at the event center. The league will run from Nov. 29 to Feb. 12.
Space is limited. Contact gabe@coastsidebasketball.com for questions or to register.
— from staff reports
