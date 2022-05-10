The Peninsula Athletic League has bestowed All-League honors on Half Moon Bay High School winter athletes.
For the girls basketball team, Alli Dioli was named PAL North Most Valuable Player. Abby Kennedy was named First Team PAL North, and Delaney Dorwin, Second Team. Sierra Young and Emily Lunasin both earned Honorable Mention for PAL North.
The team finished the season as PAL North League Champions, and was among the top 10 teams in the Central Coast Section Open Division to qualify for the tournament. The team also had the second-best grade-point average in all of CCS, and qualified for the California Interscholastic Federation Tournament.
On the boys basketball team, Owen Wooliever and Jaeden Hutchins were named co-PAL North Most Valuable Players. Drew Dorwin earned Second Team PAL North, and Dio Lucido and Gavin Glynn both earned PAL North Honorable Mentions.
On the girls varsity wrestling team, Yessenia Covarrubias finished second in PALs, and fifth in CCS, Mikaela Sendino placed first in PALs, Chloe Manchester finished fourth in PALs, Taylor Micallef finished first in both PALs and in CCS, Jazmin Zilla earned first place in PALs and fifth in CCS, and Carina Sanchez placed second in PALs and fourth in CCS.
For the boys varsity wrestling team, Christian Navarrete and Jamil Droubi both finished second in PALs, Caleb Manchester finished fourth in PALs, Donovan Farnsworth placed second in PALs and sixth in CCS. Marcos Bautista and Nico Mandujano both finished first in PALs, and Diego Davisson finished third.
On the boys junior varsity team, Hermes McClellan, Luke Dexter, Jordi Sanchez and Daniel Soult finished first in PAL. Aaron Landin finished third.
Kira Biondi, of the girls soccer team, was named First Team All League, Deja Spikes Second Team and Sydney Fingerhut PAL Honorable Mention.
For boys soccer, Joaquin Eisenberg earned PAL Ocean Division Midfielder of the Year, and Connor Moore earned division Defender of the Year. Luis Evangelista was named division Goalkeeper of the Year. Mario Garduno and Luis Evangelista earned First Team distinction.
Nathan Freitas and Sebastian Anguiano were both named Second Team for the PAL Ocean Division. Gael Segura and Connor Moore both earned division Honorable Mentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.