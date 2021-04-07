The Half Moon Bay High School Cougar Athletics Boosters is hosting a virtual wine tasting event to raise money for the school’s sports teams.
Taste Like a Pro begins at 5 p.m. on April 23 over Zoom. Wine author and sommelier Marnie Old, the director of vinlightenment for the Boisset Collection for Napa Valley and Burgundy, France, will give an online taste tour of three wines: a Wattle Creek Rosé, a Buena Vista Chardonnay and a Raymond “Family Classic” Cabernet Sauvignon.
To learn more and get tickets, visit hmbcougarboosters.org. Tickets are $25 per flight. The wine package is $65 plus tax and shipping. Participants can enter the name of a specific Half Moon Bay High School sports team they want to benefit from their donation.
