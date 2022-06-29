The Half Moon Bay 10-and-under Waves softball team earned second place in the Girls Softball Northern California Championship tournament last weekend. On their way to the final, the Waves won three games in dominating fashion by outscoring their opponents 54-12.
In the championship game, the Waves played tough against the San Ramon Valley Stompers losing a close game, 4-2. Pitcher Haeden Johnson held the Stompers to only one hit with 17 strikeouts in seven innings of play. The Waves struggled to get on base, but found their momentum in the bottom of the seventh when Johnson hit a single and Addison Mendes knocked out a home run down the right field line, scoring the two runs for the Waves.
The weekend was lively with cheers from families in the crowd as eight of the players got, not one, but multiple hits throughout the weekend. All 12 girls crossed the plate to score.
Lead-off batter and catcher Sophia Ortega reached home 10 times in the four games on five hits including a double, a triple and a grand slam. Along with Mendes' explosive home run, Johnson also hit two home runs, and Lucie Jones and Camdyn Blake both hit grand slams.
Johnson dominated the mound over the weekend.
In 17 innings of play, she struck out 41 batters,
throwing two no-hitters against San Jose and West Valley, and only giving up one hit in the championship game.
The Waves’ second-place NorCal ranking earned the team a spot in the California State Games held beginning July 15 in San Diego. Despite only starting to play together this spring, the team quickly made a name for itself in the softball community. As beneficiaries of the 50-year legacy of Half Moon Bay girls softball, the future looks bright.
“Most of these young women had never picked up a softball prior to
playing rec ball in 2021,” said Coach Deborah Mendes Jones. “The amount of growth, spirit, and their
rate of improvement is remarkable. They bring so much heart to the ball
field.” ▪
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.