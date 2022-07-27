The Waves

The Waves team is adorned with gold medals after securing the title in California State Games.

The Half Moon Bay 10-and-under Waves fought their way to a gold medal at the California State Games held July 15-17 in San Diego. While facing some of the top softball teams in the state, the team battled to a 3-1-1 record.

“We owe a tremendous amount of thanks to our community for supporting the Waves on their trip to San Diego,” said Deborah Mendes Jones, Waves coach in an email to the Review. “This was an amazing experience that helped shape their foundation as young ladies and athletes.” 

Tags

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories