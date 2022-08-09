World Dog Surfing Championships

The World Dog Surfing Championships returned to Pacifica after a two-year pandemic hiatus, and competitors and spectators alike were primed for the event.

 Photo courtesy Chris Campo

Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica went to the dogs on Saturday as thousands of two-legged animals turned out on a gray day to watch brave dogs romp in the surf and onto a million social media feeds. The occasion was the World Dog Surfing Championships, which made Pacifica the canine capital of the Bay Area for a little while.

The popular event was a regular feature on the calendar until a pandemic wipe-out. The contest was canceled each of the last two years and participants were clearly happy to be unleashed once more. That includes streams of people — many bringing their own dogs with them — all drawn by the curious image of man’s best friend hanging four paws.

