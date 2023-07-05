The Half Moon Bay Waves under-10 softball team is gearing up to play in the state championship in San Diego July 14-16. They earned the right by finishing in the top four in the recent USA Softball Northern California Championships.
To raise money for the trip, the team has set a home run derby the evening of July 10. Anyone can pony up $20 to take five swings at the Half Moon Bay High School varsity softball field. There are varying distances for different age groups, including a shot at prizes for kids younger than 8.
