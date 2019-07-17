  1. Home
The 14-and-under Waves softball team from Half Moon Bay got its first win of the summer on Saturday, finishing a weekend tournament in Pleasonton, 2-2-1.

Aspen McAuley had six hits on the weekend. Kendall Barmore and Camryn Ramirez had two singles and a double. Anneka O’Brien had five singles, and Ceci Ryan had four hits in the five games. 

Mini

Livewires 9

Coasters 1

Megan Sarabia, Ally Vargas, Charlotte Vreeburg, Miranda Sarabia and Keren Anthony all had multiple hits in the victory.

Livewires 2

Colts 2

The two teams collected 15 hits between them in a game that ended in a tie. 

