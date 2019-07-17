The 14-and-under Waves softball team from Half Moon Bay got its first win of the summer on Saturday, finishing a weekend tournament in Pleasonton, 2-2-1.
Aspen McAuley had six hits on the weekend. Kendall Barmore and Camryn Ramirez had two singles and a double. Anneka O’Brien had five singles, and Ceci Ryan had four hits in the five games.
Mini
Livewires 9
Coasters 1
Megan Sarabia, Ally Vargas, Charlotte Vreeburg, Miranda Sarabia and Keren Anthony all had multiple hits in the victory.
Livewires 2
Colts 2
The two teams collected 15 hits between them in a game that ended in a tie.
