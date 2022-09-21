Thursday
Girls volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
Terra Nova 0
The Cougars prevailed in a packed gym in a three-set shutout.
Emily Jenar (11 kills) kicked off the game with three early kills that set the tone for the evening. The team put together a string of five strong serves by setter Grace Bigelow-Leth and great digs by Conner Black (seven digs), and Mia Etheridge (nine kills) followed up with strong hitting. The Cougars found their groove in the second set with Jenar and Etheridge leading the offense. While Joey Vetrone led the third set with solid serving, the Cougars allowed the Tigers to take the lead in the early part of the game. Shaking off the slow-down, the Cougars came back with Tani Vogel (four digs) contributing to strong serve-receive, and crafty kills by Jasmine Standez complemented Jenar and Etheridge's powerful strikes to end the game in a 25-21 Cougar victory.
The Cougar junior varsity won, 2-0. The first set began with the two teams trading points. Then the Cougars broke out in a scoring frenzy on the back of Kate Billington's strong serving to score nine unanswered points. The second set had the Cougars starting off with a strong intial scoring run to lead, 5-1.
The Cougar freshmen also came out on top in a tight match, taking the first set, 27-25, and the second, 25-21.
Sept. 13
Girls volleyball
Hillsdale 3
Half Moon Bay 2
The Half Moon Bay girls varsity team took on the reigning 2021 NorCal champions, Hillsdale High, falling in a hard-fought game.
In the first two sets, the defensive line, including Conner Black and Tani Vogel (eight digs each), returned Hillsdale's hard serves with poise. Outstanding kills by offensive players Mia Etheridge (13 kills), Jasmine Standez (10 kills) and Emily Jenar (six kills) kept the Cougars in close. Two ferocious blocks by Olivia Foster Perez (three kills) and an ace-led, five-serve run by Standez tied up the second set, but the Cougars were not able to claim victory until the third.
A series of strong serves by Grace Bigelow-Leth set up Jenar for an incredible block of Hillsdale's attack and allowed Etheridge to deliver an early, punishing kill. With wind in their sails, Gaby Harrison (two kills) and Ava Cardiel (two aces) joined Cougar attackers in clawing their way to victory. They were assisted by Joey Vetrone (19 assists) and Bigelow-Leth (12).
The Cougars charged ahead in the fourth set with a block by Foster Perez, relentless kills by Standez and solid defense by Vogel that helped secure a comfortable win. Despite the close first four games, the Cougars lost momentum and fell to Hillsdale in the final set.
The Cougar junior varsity team won, 2-0, over Hillsdale. The Cougar offense was led by Amelia Ortolan with three aces and nine assists; Skylar Wilson with four kills and two aces; and Taylor Geranios with three kills.
