Thursday
Girls varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
Capuchino 2
In a rollercoaster of a match, the girls persevered in a five-set battle. In sets one and two, the Cougars got off to a slow start but kept their composure and settled into a 2-0 start.
The Mustangs came back strong and took sets three and four however. It all came down to a tight fifth-set battle. Mia Etheridge put her stamp on the game by serving the last five balls, including two aces, while Emily Jenar got a pair of kills to bring it home.
Girls JV volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
Capuchino 0
The team started its regular season with a win. The Cougar offense was led by Ashlyn Cuvelier with eight kills and one ace, Emily Lunasin with four kills, and Sarah Quosig with two aces. The defense was led by Fiona Alfaro and Sarah Quosig.
Sept. 7
Girls varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
Woodside Priory 0
The Cougars swept Woodside Priory in straight sets. Mia Etheridge led the way with seven kills. Grace Bigelow-Leth had six kills and three aces. Iris Grant anchored the middle with four kills of her own. Conner Black held down the back row with four digs.
Girls JV volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
Woodside Priory 0
The offense was led by Ashlyn Cuvelier with three aces and three kills, Emily Lunasin with four kills and Shelby Kearney, Cat Gonzalez, and Alice DeWeerd each with three kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.