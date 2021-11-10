Thursday
Girls varsity volleyball
Burlingame 3
Half Moon Bay 0
The Cougars fell to the top-seeded Burlingame Panthers in three sets.
Tani Vogel tallied a team-high 13 digs, Mia Etheridge had six kills and three aces and Shea Wakasa had five kills. It was the last match for seniors Wakasa, Veronica Vasquez, Hannah Paik, Natalie Inglis and Maisie Eliashof.
Nov. 2
Girls varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
Sobrato 0
The Cougars won their first playoff game after a bye in the first round. Natalie Inglis served the Cougars into a 15-0 start in the first set, including six aces. She would finish with seven ace.
Tani Vogel anchored the defense, finishing with 21 digs.
The offensive went through Mia Etheridge who finished the match with 16 kills and nine digs. Joey Vetrone tallied 21 assists and Natalie Inglis added 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.