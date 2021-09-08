Thursday
Girls JV volleyball
Santa Cruz 2
Half Moon Bay 0
The Cougars fell to a tough Santa Cruz Cardinal team in two sets. The Cougar offense was led by Aliya Wicks and Amelia Ortolan each with two aces, and Ashlyn Cuvelier and Emma Sandel each with two kills.
Girls Varsity volleyball
Santa Cruz 3
Half Moon Bay 2
The local girls put up a tough fight in another epic five-set battle. The Cougars were led by the trio Shea Wakasa, Emily Jenar and Mia Etheridge who contributed 15, 14 and 13 kills respectively. Etheridge also added four aces, and Natalie Inglis tallied three of her own.
The freshmen team managed to come out on top against Santa Cruz thanks to a strong team performance from the serving line: Angelina Yeakley finished with 11 aces, Lily MacDonald had five and Taylor Geranios had four. Lily Glazebrook also added four kills to solidify the win for the freshmen.
Aug. 31
Girls JV volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
Mercy, Burlingame 1
The Cougars won an intense three-set match. The offense was led by Ashlyn Cuvelier with five serving aces and five kills, Aliya Wicks with six serving aces, and Shelby Kearney with four kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.