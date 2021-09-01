Thursday
Volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
Scotts Valley 0
The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity squad won its season opener at home. The Cougars won in three straight sets, led by Tani Vogel's nine aces and Mia Etheridge's seven more.
The JV team fell in three sets, but were led by strong setting from Aliya Wicks and a notable defensive effort from libero Sarah Quosig.
The freshmen won, 2-0. Angelina Yeakley served up seven aces, and Kate Billington added four plus some impressive defensive digs. r
