Thursday
Girls varsity volleyball
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thursday
Girls varsity volleyball
Burlingame 3
Half Moon Bay 1
The varsity Cougars took the first set with offensive players Mia Etheridge (15 kills) and Jasmine Standez (10 kills) bringing home point after point. The defense was led by Conner Black (16 digs, two aces) and sets by Joey Vetrone (19 assists) and Grace Bigelow-Leth (14 assists). They kept the remaining sets close, but Burlingame clinched the win.
The junior varsity won, 2-0. The Cougar offense was led by Aaron Lester with six kills and two aces, Amelia Ortolan with four aces, and Lily Macdonald with three kills. Angelina Yeakley led the setters with nine assists in one game. The Cougar defense was led by Kate Billington with an incredible 12 digs and Skylar Wilson with five digs.
Sept. 27
Girls JV volleyball
Menlo-Atherton 2
Half Moon Bay 0
The Cougar JV team fell to Menlo- Atherton in two sets. Both sets were punctuated by very tough serving by the Bears, which was the key difference.
The Cougar offense was led by Amelia Ortolan with four aces and eight assists, Aaron Lester with five kills, and Skylar Wilson with two kills. The defense was led by Skylar Wilson with seven digs and Kate Billington with five digs.
The Half Moon Bay beach volleyball team was up for some tough competition on May 8 at the In…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
One word to describe the new 0.42-mile track at Pescadero High School is “serene.” Walking a…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Peninsula Athletic League has bestowed All-League honors on Half Moon Bay High School wi…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Half Moon Bay High School athletics fun goes beyond the playing fields; Cougar Boosters also…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Locals glad to be on course
Rivals Terra Nova, HMB face off in final regular season match
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.