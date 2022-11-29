As a student at Half Moon Bay High School, Ryan Havice made his mark on the hardwood filling the stat sheet as an all-around basketball player. He eventually returned to the campus after graduating and began helping the hoops team as an assistant coach. This week, though, Coastsiders are talking about his impact in another sport after he announced he was leaving for another opportunity.
A decade ago, when girls volleyball coach Susie Morasci asked him to stay in the gym and work with her team as well, the dedicated Cougar and coach agreed to help out. That was just the start of his enduring contributions to volleyball on the coast.
Not long after Havice started working with the volleyball team, Morasci had to step down in 2014 due to medical issues. Havice was suddenly thrust into the role of head coach.
“He went in thinking he would be an assistant and then he got thrown into the fire,” Morasci recalled. “But he took it and ran with it.”
Morasci was one of many people taking stock of Havice’s impact on the local volleyball scene when he announced last week that he would step away from coaching in Half Moon Bay to pursue a full-time college coaching opportunity. “He devoted time, energy and resources to make volleyball a sport girls on the coast want to play,” Morasci said. “He took it from 1 to 100.”
One of the biggest changes he brought to the local volleyball scene was founding the Breakwater Volleyball Club for middle and high school girls. “For the past 20 years or so, club volleyball, more than high school, has been the main recruiting ground for colleges,” former Cougar player Bailey Steger told the Review. “By starting the club, Ryan has given girls opportunities to play in college.”
Steger was one of the players on the high school team when Havice took over as coach. After a successful college volleyball career, she recently returned to the Bay Area. Steger was the focus of Havice’s announcement of his departure. In a move that his admirers described as typical Havice self-deprecation, he introduced Steger as his replacement to run Breakwater rather than talking about his own next steps.
“He is really humble and doesn’t want attention. But he deserves it. He’s done so much for volleyball on the Coastside,” said Lindsay Bazan, one of Morasci’s teammates when they were in school and now a parent of young athletes.
Both Steger and Morasci praised Havice for continually expanding his own knowledge of coaching while he teaches others.
“He wants to learn and get input as much as he can,” Steger said. Havice regularly checked in with her during her collegiate career and wanted to know more about what her coaches were doing. “He recognized that since he didn’t play volleyball at high levels he needed to learn more to impart to the girls,” she said.
Over the years Havice generated enough interest in the sport to fill both indoor and beach club programs. He constructed a sand court in Montara to support the beach game.
Morasci pointed out that in addition to being an effective coach and building a strong pipeline for girls entering the sport, he also developed a financial model that sustains Breakwater without charging the high costs of some clubs on the other side of the hill.
Havice’s legacy will continue with his successor. Steger said she has stayed in touch over the years and they often talk about coaching styles. After graduating from high school, Steger played volleyball at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts and then transferred to Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles where she continued to play.
While earning her master’s in business administration at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, she played for another year using additional NCAA eligibility due to COVID-19. This year Steger returned to the Bay Area to become an assistant coach at Dominican University in San Rafael.
With an interest in administration and accounting adding to her volleyball skills she is well equipped to carry on the success at Breakwater. Her college playing experience adds to the perspective she can impart to the girls. She will continue to coach at Dominican, but her busy schedule prevents her from filling the role at the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.