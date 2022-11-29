volleyball

Half Moon Bay High School grad and former volleyball standout Bailey Steger, left, as a player, is now returning to the program as coach.

As a student at Half Moon Bay High School, Ryan Havice made his mark on the hardwood filling the stat sheet as an all-around basketball player. He eventually returned to the campus after graduating and began helping the hoops team as an assistant coach. This week, though, Coastsiders are talking about his impact in another sport after he announced he was leaving for another opportunity.

A decade ago, when girls volleyball coach Susie Morasci asked him to stay in the gym and work with her team as well, the dedicated Cougar and coach agreed to help out. That was just the start of his enduring contributions to volleyball on the coast.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories