Pescadero High School honored the volleyball team’s senior players prior to the final home game on Friday. The game ended in a thrilling 3-2 win over Emery High School.
The five seniors included setters Monse Marin and Paola Vazquez, outside hitters Emilia Corona and Aidan O’Connor, and middle hitter Maegan Neidig.
The boys soccer team will host its senior night for its sole senior, goalie Marcelo Perez, before the 4 p.m. game this Friday against Contra Costa Christian from Walnut Creek. The Vikings record is 4-10-1.
