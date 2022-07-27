“The program will be built on choices. Every young lady has a choice to be great. Every young lady has a choice to accept that responsibility to be great. Every young lady has a choice to be committed toward achieving that greatness. Every young lady has a choice to share their greatness with their community …”
That’s what Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball coach Antonio Veloso wrote in his five-year plan for the program 10 years ago. Today, the coach would wager that they’ve achieved that. Perhaps that is one reason he is content with the notion of moving on from the program.
Last week Veloso announced he will be leaving the Half Moon Bay girls basketball program to pursue an opportunity at Mission College in Santa Clara, part of the West Valley-Mission Community College District, where he plans to take on the challenge of building a community college program. But not without leaving a legacy for Coastside basketball.
“The plan was to build a program, not just a team,” he said of the Half Moon Bay High School team. “In building a program, you have to have a solid foundation with which to enable growth and success.”
When he started as head coach on the Coastside a decade ago, girls basketball was more of a dislocated path of individual girls programs leading to the high school level. Veloso’s goal was to change that.
To do so, the coach worked to integrate the older girls with the younger. He organized open gyms, encouraged the high school players to coach CYO / Our Lady of the Pillar club teams, operated what he called an open bench policy, wanting the younger kids to feel a part of the team and see themselves in the high school players, and want to grow up to be them.
“We have the unique position where we have one feeder school,” he said. “So if I can get to know those girls and forge those relationships and give them expectations at a young age, it’s only going to benefit the program at the high school level.”
When he started, he said he’d see three girls at open gyms, now there are as many as 30 to 40 kids from various grade levels running up and down the court.
During his tenure, the Cougars went 178-87, competed in three state tournaments, 2017, 2020, and 2022, and had four Central Coast Section playoff appearances, 2017, 2020, and 2021 in Division IV, and 2022 in the open division. The team has also secured the last three Peninsula Athletic League titles. After his team went 25-4, Veloso was named the 2020 Prep2Prep Central Coast Section Coach of the year.
While he hit the ground running, coming from coaching a college men’s team at University of Great Falls in Montana, Veloso had a lot to learn about coaching high school girls.
“I think what happened over those two or three years of building, I also learned how to coach,” Veloso said. “I learned how to listen. As a college coach, I had this mindset of how things are done, and shifting from coaching grown men in college, I started understanding how to coach the group before you. I’ve got to stop and understand each person as an individual.”
“You shouldn’t have to change for the program, the program should be there, and you change together, but you still keep a base,” he said. “You work your ass off, you compete, but you can still be a true individual, and that’s the part I learned. (Those) ladies (my first seasons) taught me that.”
During his time on the coast, Veloso also had the opportunity to coach his daughter, Geneveive Belmonte. Veloso was overcome with emotion as Belmonte was the first to cut down the net after her final CCS championship game last winter.
“Coaching her made me a better person,” he said.
There is not yet an update as to who will take over Veloso’s position, but he said he hopes to be a part of the process. He plans to continue to live on the Coastside with his wife, without whom he said he wouldn’t have been able to achieve what he did these past 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.