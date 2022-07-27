Antonio Veloso

Longtime Half Moon Bay High School basketball coach Antonio Veloso is leaving his Coastside position to coach the women players at Mission College in Santa Clara.

“The program will be built on choices. Every young lady has a choice to be great. Every young lady has a choice to accept that responsibility to be great. Every young lady has a choice to be committed toward achieving that greatness. Every young lady has a choice to share their greatness with their community …”

That’s what Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball coach Antonio Veloso wrote in his five-year plan for the program 10 years ago. Today, the coach would wager that they’ve achieved that. Perhaps that is one reason he is content with the notion of moving on from the program.

