Half Moon Bay High School athletics fun goes beyond the playing fields; Cougar Boosters also has an event coming up for parents.
At 5:30 p.m. on May 13 it is hosting a pub crawl. The crawl starts at La Costanera, 260 Capistrano Road, where tickets include appetizers and two drinks vouchers, then moves to Half Moon Bay Brewing Co., 390 Capistrano Road, where there will be heavy appetizers and two drink vouchers, along with mingling with varsity head coaches. The pub crawl will wrap up at Blue Ocean Brewing, 315 Princeton Ave., for dessert and a final drink voucher.
Tickets cost $100 per person, and limited tickets are still available. For more information or to buy tickets, visit hmbcougarboosters.org, under HMBHS Cougar Pub Crawl on the drop-down menu.
— Emma Spaeth
