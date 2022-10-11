Zoe Chait

Half Moon Bay’s Zoe Chait poses for a picture in front of a window-sized poster of herself at NorCal Surf Shop in Pacifica on Friday.

 By Anna Hoch-Kenney

On the front facade of Norcal Surf Shop in Pacifica, next to a poster of Hawaiian powerhouse and two-time world champion John Florence who is one of the most famous and well-rounded surfers in the world, local surfers will recognize a familiar face. 

Half Moon Bay’s Zoe Chait, a 16-year-old rapidly ascending her way through a slew of surfing competitions in Southern California, was touched when she saw the massive photo spanning the display window of the popular surf shop. The shot consists of Chait, who often finds herself atop the podium competing for the Half Moon Bay High School surf Team, navigating deep under the lip of a breaking wave in Santa Cruz County. The photo was taken by local photographer Dave Nelson. 

