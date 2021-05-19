The Half Moon Bay High School boys and girls track teams competed against four teams at home on May 12. Hillsdale won both varsity boys and varsity girls team titles against Jefferson High School, El Camino High School, South City High School and Half Moon Bay.
Hailey Barmore led the Cougar varsity girls team, winning three events, the 100-meter with an 18.8 second finish, the 300 in :53.8 and the high jump. Anna Bikle secured a win in the 1600, at 5:52.5, and finished second in the 800, 2:39.3.
For the varsity boys, Kenny Jones finished second in the 800, 2:04.2, and Erik Garcia finished second in the 400, :56.3. Harrison Nash finished second in the 1600, 4:49.0 and Moss Michelson came in third in the 1600, 4:49.2. Michelson also came back in the 800, securing a third-place finish, 2:09.
Jones, Garcia, Nash and Michelson secured a first-place victory in the 4x400 relay, 3:51.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.