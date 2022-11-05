Senior night

Liam and Ryan Harrington were among the seniors honored by the Half Moon Bay High School football community prior to Friday's game. Clay Lambert

The Half Moon Bay High School varsity football team might be able to blame the fog for losing the diminutive Terra Nova halfback Zachery Perez as he skittered left, right and through the Cougar defense on Friday night. But that doesn’t explain how a 6-4, 205-pound quarterback with a misnomer for a name was able to run with abandon on the road.

In short, Mason Mini came up big.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories