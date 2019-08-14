On Aug. 3, Pacific Coast Trail Runs hosted “The Groves,” an inaugural event in Pescadero Creek Park area.
The race offered three distance options, 50, 30 and 16 kilometers. The course covered four parks including Pescadero Creek, Sam McDonald Park, Memorial Park and Portola Redwoods State Park.
“We have 20-plus events a year in California and this is a place that hadn’t been utilized,” said Greg Lanctot, race director. “We are always trying to give our runners new trails to explore.”
In all, 179 participants ran under the canopy of some of the largest redwood groves in the world. After the event, participants celebrated with a post-race barbecue.
Sean Finegan from Granada Hills came in first place for the 50-kilometer race with a final time of 5 hours, 19 minutes and 56 seconds. Nick Kovaleski, from San Mateo, finished in first for the 30-kilometer race with a time of 2:32:46 and Jorge Sosa, from San Jose, won the 16-kilometer race with a time of 1:28:56.
“The runners enjoyed … the cool temperature in the summer. It was really a special day for everyone,” said Lanctot.
