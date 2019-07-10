The Half Moon Bay Horseshoe Club held two tournaments over the weekend at Smith Field. The Bill Terry Tournament was Saturday; the Foa Remillong Tournament was held on Sunday.
Former Mayor Naomi Patridge pitched the ceremonial first horseshoe on Saturday. She and her late husband, Howard, were classmates of Bill Terry at Half Moon Bay High School.
On Saturday, Terry finished first in Group 1, followed by Jimmy Lintt. Both are Half Moon Bay club members. Walt Morgan was first and Gary Greensmith second in Group 2. Both are from San Jose. In Group 3, Half Moon Bay’s Glen O’Brien was first, followed by the Lincoln club’s Josie Teller.
On Sunday, Pat McGown won Group 1. He is from Half Moon Bay. In second place was Edward Moore of San Jose. Jim Sample, Half Moon Bay, won Group 3, followed by San Jose’s Greensmith.
The next tournaments at Smith Field are scheduled for Aug. 10 and 11.
