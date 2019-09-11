  1. Home
image-volleyball for 9/11
Half Moon Bay's Mia Etheridge recorded eight kills in last week's win over Pacific Bay. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

The Half Moon Bay High School varsity girls volleyball team dropped a match to Coastside rival Terra Nova in Pacifica on Monday night. The Tigers won, 3-1.

Cougar Mia Etheridge had six kills and Sarah Hawkins had five kills. Kylie Martini had 17 assists.

Susy Gutierrez and Natalie Inglis had 36 combined digs.

The Cougars played Mercy at Serra High School on Tuesday, after Review print deadlines.

 

Sept. 4

Varsity volleyball

Half Moon Bay 3

Pacific Bay 0

The Half Moon Bay High School varsity volleyball team swept the Pacific Bay Eagles, 3-0, in a decisive win at home on the night of Sept. 4.

Alexis Garcia and Mia Etheridge led with eight kills each. Kylie DeMartini had five aces and 27 assists, and Susy Gutierrez had 20 digs. 

Junior varsity volleyball

Half Moon Bay 2

Pacific Bay 1

The JV Cougars continued a strong start to the season with a decisive win over Pacific Bay, 2-1, on Sept. 4.

The match started with each team battling point-for-point until the scores were tied at 11. Then the Cougars broke away with some excellent serving, solid defense and a very high kill rate on offense. The Cougars wrapped up the set with a 25-15 win.

The second set was all about serving. Meagan Mitchell and Jasmine Standez went on a spree that denied Pacific Bay any kind of rally for most of the second set. And when an errant ball was sent back over the net, the Cougars quickly put it away. The Cougars finished the set and the match with a landslide 25-6 victory.

Serving standouts for the Cougars were Standez with a team-high six aces on 10 serves followed closely by Mitchell with four aces.

The Cougar offense was led by Mayah Johnson and Iris Grant each with four kills on five attempts, assisted by Joey Vetrone with eight assists. The defense was led by Conner Black with six digs followed by Mikaela Sendino with four digs.

