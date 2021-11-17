The Half Moon Bay Soccer Club is hosting a “Tamale Meal To Go” fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Portuguese Culture Center of Half Moon Bay, 724 Kelly Ave.
The meal of tamales, rice, beans and churros feeds four and costs $40. Meals can be purchased online on the “December tamale dinner for Half Moon Bay Soccer Club” Eventbrite page.
All proceeds will benefit the Half Moon Bay Soccer Club.
The club is also looking for new players. Kids born between 2010 and 2014 who are interested in playing in the spring season can try out at the end of the month at the Cunha Intermediate School fields. Tryouts for the spring season are open to boys and girls who are American Youth Soccer Organization players and players who are not currently playing for a competitive soccer club.
Tryouts for the girls team are at 4 p.m. on Nov. 29, and tryouts for the boys are at 4 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Bring a soccer ball and wear a white T-shirt and soccer shoes to tryouts. For more information, contact doc@hmbsoccerclub.com.
— from staff reports
