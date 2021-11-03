First Generation Swim Foundation has launched a new scholarship program for free swim lessons for Bay Area kids who are the first in their family to learn how to swim.
Families may complete the online application at www.firstswimmer.org/apply for English or www.firstswimmer.org/apply-in-spanish for Spanish. Ten scholarships will be awarded to Bay Area youth, ages 4 to 16.
Founder Zane Tanabe started the foundation because 20 percent of all drowning victims are 15 or younger.
"Swimming saves lives,” said Tanabe in a press release. “No one has taught first-generation swimmers these skills, and my hope is that this foundation will give them the chance to learn.”
Tanabe is a Belmont resident and sophomore at Sacred Heart Preparatory.
— from staff reports
