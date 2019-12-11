With a large impending swell and unrelenting southerly winds, the Santa Cruz Scholastic Surf League postponed the high school and middle school surf competitions at The Hook and Pleasure Point area last weekend.
Though winter brings inclement weather and colder seas, it also provides the type of long-period swells surfers crave. However, in this past weekend’s case, the elements were deemed uncontestable and the league rescheduled the events for Feb. 8 and 9.
The Half Moon Bay High School and Cunha Intermediate School surf teams don’t have to wait long for another competition. The annual “Call to the Wall” is a surf-relay challenge featuring mixed squads from the high school, middle school and development team. The teams will compete at Surfer’s Beach on Saturday morning.
Later that day, the teams will have one of their largest fundraising events of the year. The Boardroom on Princeton Avenue will host a silent auction, and proceeds will help offset state championship fees and fund new boards and scholarships. Items available include wetsuits, surfboards and a lot of surf accessories.
It will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. with barbecue and beer from Blue Ocean Brewing Co. and live music from local bands Califuegos and Prodigy. Tickets are $25 for those 19 and under and $75 for adults. Visit the Half Moon Bay Surf Club Facebook page for a link to tickets.
