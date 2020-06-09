The Santa Cruz Scholastic Surf League released its final season standings last week and the Half Moon Bay High School Surf team won the 2019-2020 league title over Santa Cruz and Soquel.
After several contests were rescheduled due to unsuitable conditions during the winter season, the Cougars finished 4-1.
Senior standout Emma Stone, who swept all four shortboard finals she competed in, took home the girls shortboard division title and finished runner-up in the longboard. On the boys side, Dayton Lindsey earned the longboard title while Dedon Prince came in third.
Prince was third overall in the boys shortboard. Clay Johnson came in eighth, Jack Sutherland was ninth and Lindsey finished 13th.
Ella Catalona-Dockins was seventh for the shortboard, Maddie Hauscarriague was 10th, while Angie McAdams, Tessa daRosa and Sydney McGuirk tied for 12th. In the longboard heats, daRosa finished fourth and Hauscarriague was eighth, with Catalona-Dockins coming in ninth.
The middle school team had several impressive performances throughout the season as well. The team finished fourth overall with a 2-2 record in a competitive and shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zoe Chait defended her shortboard league title and finished runner-up in the longboard. Chait also won the under-15 and women’s division titles at the annual Jetty Classic in El Granada in February. Chait’s brother Brody finished third overall in the boys longboard.
