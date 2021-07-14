Making surf classes potentially more equitable for all has been a topic of a recent task force formed by the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission. Local surf camps have held all the permits for schools in the summer. Advocacy groups such as Brown Girl Surf asked for a more inclusive permitting process.
“The next meeting of the Surf Camp/School Advisory Task Force is Tuesday, July 20,” said Cindy Abbott, a member and chair of the PB&R Commission in an email to the Tribune. “Per our original roadmap of the process, July is a major milestone.
“Task force members will begin and possibly complete making recommendations that will then be presented to the PB&R Commission,” she continued. “As we are at this important juncture when recommendations would be agreed on, we decided at the last meeting to extend the meeting time to three hours instead of two.”
Malcom Carson, an at large member of the task force, said he also hoped to develop some recommendations in the next meeting.
“I think we’re good on some broad principles, but the specifics, I think there’s still a lot of discussion to be had,” he said in an email to the Tribune.
Todd Johnson, who runs Surf Camp Pacifica, said there is no more room to safely put more campers on the water at Linda Mar beach.
“Between February and June, the issue disappeared. We are still running our camp as always. It would be dangerous to put more people in the water,” he said. “We have been doing this in the same spot. There is not any more room for a school. They would move into another spot that would be dangerous for them,” he said.
