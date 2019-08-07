Pre and Post on the Coast is hosting its fifth annual Kids’ SuperTri event.
The SuperTri is a triathlon open to all participants age 15 and under. This is a non-competitive event and the goal is to introduce kids to the triathlon in a positive, fun environment, organizers say. The triathlon will take place at 8 a.m. on Sept. 8 at Half Moon Bay High School.
“It’s a mellow, grassroots, community event,” said Meredith Holden, owner of Pre and Post on the Coast. Last year more than 80 kids participated.
The distances for each leg of the race vary by age. The swim will take place in the Half Moon Bay High School pool, and the bike course will loop around the high school property before athletes head down to the track to finish the event with a run.
To register, visit preandpostonthecoast.com.
A portion of proceeds from both events will support Cougar Boosters.
