Coaches huddle their team during a loss in the opening round of the Central Coast Section Division II playoffs. Clay Lambert / Review

For the Half Moon Bay High School varsity football team, the end came on a cold Friday night under a waning moon, after they had given their all on the road in the first round of the Central Coast Section Division II playoffs. 

St. Ignatius beat Half Moon Bay, 24-15, by overcoming a two-score deficit at halftime. The Cougars (7-4) will be a different team next year, as they say goodbye to their quarterback and most of their top skill players. Such is the way of prep athletics.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

