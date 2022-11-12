For the Half Moon Bay High School varsity football team, the end came on a cold Friday night under a waning moon, after they had given their all on the road in the first round of the Central Coast Section Division II playoffs.
St. Ignatius beat Half Moon Bay, 24-15, by overcoming a two-score deficit at halftime. The Cougars (7-4) will be a different team next year, as they say goodbye to their quarterback and most of their top skill players. Such is the way of prep athletics.
Head Coach Keith Holden said the 2022 Cougars will be remembered as fine young men.
“They did have a lot of personality,” he said after the game. “They make it fun.
“Football is a grind and it’s a little bit less of a grind when you do it with a bunch of good people and we’ve got a bunch of good people here,” he said.
Those good people played some good football on Friday, particularly early in the game, which was played on St. Ignatius's Sunset District campus. The Cougars stopped the Wildcats’ opening drive of the game on the Half Moon Bay 12, forcing a field goal.
They chewed up the rest of the first quarter with their ensuing drive, mostly on Liam Harrington keepers or punishing runs by senior Peter Valdez. Harrington finished it from seven yards out. A 2-point conversion pass to Dio Lucido and the Cougars were leading 8-3.
Valdez led a gang tackle for a loss on the next drive that forced the Wildcats to turn it over on downs at the Half Moon Bay 27. Harrington was forced out for a play with an apparent leg injury, but he returned quickly for a perfect pass to Lucido just in front of the pylon. Harrington would take it the final yard and the Cougars were up 15-3 just before the half.
St. Ignatius was a different team in the third quarter. The Wildcats increased the tempo on offense and quarterback Soren Hummel found receivers downfield. That in turn softened the middle for sensational sophomore running back Jarious Hogan, who followed big blockers over the right guard again and again, including for one 80-yard touchdown.
St. Ignatius scored the last 21 points of the game to continue on in the CCS. They are due to host Aptos on Friday in the second round of the CCS Division II playoffs.
