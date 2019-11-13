The Half Moon Bay High School surf team had to grind to take its second straight team victory over Santa Cruz Mountain at Manresa State Beach on Sunday afternoon.
In sloppy, waist-high waves, the Cougars got five quarterfinal spots in the boys shortboard round alone, helping the team to a 59-46 win. St. Ignatius freshman Otto Dreier won his first team heat, earning six points for Half Moon Bay.
In the individual rounds, team captain Emma Stone was impressive throughout the day, claiming both the shortboard and longboard title. Tessa daRoza placed in the longboard final.
Dayton Lindsey was runner-up in the boys longboard final, while Clay Johnson was a shortboard finalist.
In the middle school contest the day prior, many Coastside surfers advanced to the individual rounds after the team lost 62-49 to Mission Hills. Zoe Chait won her second straight girls shortboard title. She also finished second overall in longboard division.
The trio of Lily Darrow, Claire Lowings and Lucy Collins all made it to the shortboard finals, finishing fourth, fifth and sixth.
In the boys heats, Sebastian MacNaughton and Brady Wakasa made it through their challenging first-round boys shortboard heats but bowed out in the quarterfinals. Shaw Collins and Brody Chait each made it to the longboard semifinals, before being edged out in the quickly deteriorating conditions.
