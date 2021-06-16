Saturday
Baseball
Willow Glen 6
Half Moon Bay 1
Half Moon Bay’s eight-game win streak came to an end at Willow Glen in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs.
Jared Mettam hit a towering home run in the first inning, but that was all the Cougars were able to plate in the game.
June 9
Boys basketball
Mitty 88
Half Moon Bay 63
The Cougars ended a magical season by playing the No. 1 seed in the Central Coast Section Open Division. They ended 21-3 and claimed their first-ever Open Division playoff victory along the way.
Mitty shot 75 percent including eight of 10 on treys in the second half. It was led by 28 from Nigel Burris. Half Moon Bay tried to stay close in the second half. Sean Kennedy hit three 3-pointers, and the Cougars got one each from Lukas Meighen and Ben McKnight, and Mykola Ediger stole the ball and created his own opportunity for a two-handed flush.
June 8
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 5
Sacred Heart 3
Half Moon Bay traveled to Sacred Heart Prep with a chance to win the final Peninsula Athletic Association bid for the Central Coast Section baseball playoffs.
HMB jumped on SHP early as Tristan Hofmann led off with a walk, Jared Mettam singled, and Coleman Colucci singled to load the bases with no outs. William Moffitt reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in Hofmann and put HMB in the lead. Todd Damrosch followed up with another RBI groundout scoring Mettam, and Tanner Bye hustled to first to force an error and bring in Moffitt making it 3-0 after the top of the first.
The Gators scored two in the second making it 3-2, and Sacred Heart tied it in the bottom of the third after a leadoff double.
From that point on, Cougar Ace Josh Dybalski did not allow another runner to score.
The Cougars went ahead in the sixth when Moffitt started a rally of his own with a single, and two stolen bases. Bye drove him in with a clutch RBI single to give the Cougars an eight-game winning streak.
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 70
Mercy-Burlingame 24
The win set up a game with Harker on Thursday, in the Central Coast Section Division 4 semifinals.
The Cougars took a 24-7 first- quarter lead and turned it up a notch in the second, dropping 23 points while holding Mercy scoreless.
June 4
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 71
Bellamarine 68
The Cougars beat Bellarmine for their 21st win of the season, and fourth win in the strong West Catholic Athletic League. Most importantly, it was Half Moon Bay’s first-ever CCS Open win to advance to the semis against top-seed Mitty.
Though the Cougars were ahead by more than 20 as late as the mid-third quarter, they had to fend off Bellarmine by amping up the defensive pressure to cause turnovers and making lots of 3’s to pull within two points with less than a minute to play.
