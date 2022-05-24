HMB Little League names All-Stars
District 52 Half Moon Bay Little League announced the 2022 All-Star list on Monday morning.
All-Stars for the Juniors include, Alex Ryan, Cole Giannini, Derek Rose, Dylan Modena, Clark Colucci, Ian Ehrhardt, Julian Morra, Kai Kung, Mattias Jones, Maverick Johnson, Riley Jackson, Tristan Castro and Will Wimsett.
For the Majors, Aaron Ortega, Brady Baer, Brandon Melo, Camden Crowell, Eli Blake, Isaiah Watermulder, Jacob Couto, Javier Haro, Josh Formolo, Kaden Costa, Max Plancarte, Nicholas Naylor, Oliver Hophan, Paxton Holden and Tahlon Davis were named to the list.
All-Stars in the Minors include, Aiden Keates, Archie Linscott, Brayden Davis, Colin McCaughey, Dominic Seaton, Dylan Quigley-Borg, Greyson Riesen, Luke Gordon, Mackey Connell, Oliver Kern, Reese Rosenthal, Thomas Benson and Wyatt Gunning.
— from staff reports
Pescadero cheers top athletes
On Friday evening, Pescadero High School honored its athletes of the year.
Joanna Corona, a soccer, basketball and softball player, Erika Gomez, volleyball, basketball and softball player, and Edgard Cervantes, soccer, basketball and baseball player, all earned the award.
Also, Andrea Lopez was named the league MVP in girls volleyball, a first such honor in school history.
— Emma Spaeth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.