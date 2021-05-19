Half Moon Bay High School freshman Deja Spikes did something on May 4 that even the greats of soccer don’t often achieve. She scored four goals — known as a “haul” — in the match with Oceana. Spikes had five goals in the Cougars’ first two games.
“Deja has been a great new member of our varsity team,” said coach Sonny Day. “Her calmness on the ball and composure has been remarkable for really any high school player, but to see that in a ninth-grade player is amazing.”
— from staff reports
