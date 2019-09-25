  1. Home
The Half Moon Bay High School varsity football team continued to chew through the opposition on Friday, recording another shutout and improving to 4-0.

The Cougars beat El Camino on the Colts’ home field, 56-0.

Special teams were key in this one. Tristan Hofmann blocked three punts in the game. Two of those plays ended in six points for the Cougars. Luke James scooped up one, Nohea Sharp grabbed another, and both went for touchdowns. The third blocked punt was returned to the 1-yard line by Brian Voris.

Hofmann also ran the first offensive play from scrimmage 50 yards for a touchdown. And that’s not all. He caused a fumble in the Colts backfield, and recovered it and rumbled 36 yards for a TD.

Quarterback William Moffitt added another rushing touchdown, as did Lorenzo Valadez and James.

Sharp finished the scoring with a bootleg run.

The Cougars take a week off before traveling to San Mateo for their first conference game on Oct. 4.

