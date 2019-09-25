The Half Moon Bay High School varsity football team continued to chew through the opposition on Friday, recording another shutout and improving to 4-0.
The Cougars beat El Camino on the Colts’ home field, 56-0.
Special teams were key in this one. Tristan Hofmann blocked three punts in the game. Two of those plays ended in six points for the Cougars. Luke James scooped up one, Nohea Sharp grabbed another, and both went for touchdowns. The third blocked punt was returned to the 1-yard line by Brian Voris.
Hofmann also ran the first offensive play from scrimmage 50 yards for a touchdown. And that’s not all. He caused a fumble in the Colts backfield, and recovered it and rumbled 36 yards for a TD.
Quarterback William Moffitt added another rushing touchdown, as did Lorenzo Valadez and James.
Sharp finished the scoring with a bootleg run.
The Cougars take a week off before traveling to San Mateo for their first conference game on Oct. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.