Sept. 19
Softball, 8-and-under
Half Moon Bay 7
Millbrae 6
The Half Moon Bay Tides are 2-0 after playing a close game against the Millbrae Good Trouble this past Sunday.
Nina Morra and Makaela Gunning were fierce pitchers, both striking out batters in the first and third inning. Alex Quigley-Borg and Audrey Moffitt played defense well, tagging runners out. Mikka Stockman, Adeline Brazil and Camdyn Blake all hit singles while Sadie Sullivan was hit by the pitch but decided to stay in the batter’s box and hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.