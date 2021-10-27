The Tides had great defense against Charles Armstrong. Mikka Stockman made an awesome stop playing second base, Madison Maloney made multiple plays from left center, backing up the infield, and Kennedy Sprangers tagged a runner out at second base while Adeline Brazil made the gaming-ending out at third base.
Their bats were on fire. Addison Mendes and Camdyn Blake each hit a triple. Makaela Gunning, Stockman and Nina Morra each hit a single.
