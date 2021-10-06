Sunday
Half Moon Bay 10-U
Tides 10
San Bruno 0
The Coastside girls won on the road. The pitching team was on fire, with Camdyn Blake, Nina Morra and Makaela Gunning each having at least one strikeout.
The entire team stepped up and got many hits. Mikka Stockman, Sadie Sullivan, Alex Quigley-Borg, Adeline Brazil and Dani Bretao all hit singles.
At the top of the third inning, Addison Mendes came up to bat, to hit a home run to right field. The team is currently 3-0.
Half Moon Bay 10-U
San Carlos 4
Tides 2
Makaela Gunning and Camdyn Blake hit a home run, while Alex Quigley-Borg hit a triple.
Addison Mendes was hot on the mound, striking one player out. The next game is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Half Moon Bay High softball field.
