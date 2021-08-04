Girls softball
July 27
Colts 14
Coasters 13
Haydon Johnson hit an RBI double to get the scoring started in the first for the Colts. She would add another two RBIs in a game that required a lot of them for a victory.
Colts’ teammate Stella Vaz knocked in two with her double in the fifth inning, with the game in the balance. She had another two-RBI knock in the second.
Pitcher Camden Blake turned a nice double play for the Colts.
Lotus Bedell was 3-for-3 with two doubles for the Coasters. Ivy Campos was 2-for-2 and Natalie Marquez-Gonzalez was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in in the losing effort.
