Saturday
Coasters 7
Kittens 5
Coasters took the lead late in the game and held on for the victory.
The game was tied, 5-5, with the Coasters batting in the bottom of the fourth when Isabel Campos singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run. Coasters got things started in the first inning when Ivy Campos singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. They put up three runs in the third inning. Makaela Gunning, Isla Del Sarto and Lucille Jones each had RBIs.
Lucille was on the rubber for Coasters. The righthander lasted three innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out six. Coasters collected nine hits on the day.
Moffitt Electric Kittens stole 15 bases during the game as five players stole more than one.
Colts 5
Livewires 2
Mikka Stockman hit a double on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs in the first inning. She also hit an RBI single in the fourth inning. Camdyn Blake led things off on the rubber. She surrendered one run on four hits over three innings, striking out eight and walking zero.
Stella Vaz, Mikka Stockman, Addison Mendes. Lucy Rogers each collected multiple hits.
Waves go 3-1
The HMB 10-and-under Waves went 3-1 this weekend at the Millbrae Battle of the Bay Tournament. Pitcher Haeden Johnson threw 47 strikeouts and led the team with six hits, including four doubles. Lucie Jones hit a double. Melia Meyer, Sophia Ortega and Makaela Gunning led the weekend in hits and RBIs.
The Waves fell short to Foster City Flash in a tough 4-3 loss Sunday. Gunning, Johnson, Ortega, and Camdyn Blake were all named players of the game.
The fourth-grade girls Orange Team played a great team game to finish out the regular season before heading into the playoffs. Offensive contributions were made by Sierra Baldwin, Lucia Barry, Sofia Salinas, Lucy McNichol and Margaret Njarvo .
