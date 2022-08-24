The Half Moon Bay Soccer Club is back in action on the Coastside with the fall season underway. This season more than 165 players and 13 teams have registered for competitive play.
“The kids are so excited to be back on the field”, said Jon Minkstein, director of coaching for the club, in an email to the Review. “Several teams had outstanding spring seasons, with the Boys 2005 team's second place at the State Cup, and will be competing in the Premier League for fall play.”
