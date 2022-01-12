Jan. 4
Girls HS soccer
Half Moon Bay 5
Oceana 2
After a couple of competitive, away losses, the Cougars for the first time in two weeks had most of the varsity starters back in the lineup and the team came out attacking.
Deja Spikes had two goals in the first half, both on beautiful assists from Denely Acosta. The second half started off with a pass from Deia Kerseg splitting the Oceana center-backs to Spikes for another goal, giving Spikes a hat trick for the game. Acosta and Jenna Minkstein also scored.
Vicky Preciado was stellar in goal for the Cougars, filling in for the injured Kira Biondi.
Dec. 15
Boys HS soccer
Half Mon Bay 3
University 2
The Cougars notched a win on a cold, wet night. The Cougars scored three goals in the first 15 minutes.
Jovani Maldonado scored, assisted by Sebastian Anguiano; Angel Ramirez scored with an assist from Joachim Eisenberg, and Angel Ramirez scored with an assist by Mario Garduno.
Goalkeeper Luis Evangelista had six saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.