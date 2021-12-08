Friday
Boys varsity soccer
Half Moon Bay 5
Santa Cruz 1
After routing the Cardinals at home, the Cougars scored 10 goals while allowing only three in their first three games.
Mario Garduno scored two goals. Joachin Eisenberg, Erick Serrano and Erik Padilla also scored. Senior goalkeeper Luis Evangelista only had to make one save for the Cougars.
Thursday
Girls varsity soccer
Half Moon Bay 3
Summit Prep 0
The Cougars took a preseason match at home. Half Moon Bay scored in the first minute of play with a great ball from Alex Lourenco to Deia Kerseg, who then raced downfield and sent a beautiful cross to Deja Spikes who tapped the ball in for the first goal.
Denely Acosta and Kerseg each scored a second-half goal. Emily Figueroa had an assist.
Nov. 29
Girls varsity soccer
Woodside 3
Half Moon Bay 0
A handball in the box resulted in a Woodside penalty kick and the home team was up early.
Half Moon Bay played good team defense and goalie Kira Biondi made some incredible saves to keep the score 1-0 until around the 70th minute when Woodside was able to capitalize on an errant Cougar pass from the backfield. Woodside put one more in late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.