The Half Moon Bay Soccer Club, the Coastside’s competitive youth soccer program, held its first annual Coastal Classic Tournament Nov. 12 and 13. The club welcomed 21 teams to the soccer complex at Cunha Intermediate School.
The tournament brought players and families from around the Bay Area to Half Moon Bay to engage in a weekend of competitive soccer.
In the Girls Division, Ajax United took first place, with the Half Moon Bay (U11) girls coming in second. The Boys Division saw a competitive finale, with a tied game that ended with All Stars United winning in penalty kicks to take first place over Half Moon Bay’s (U12) boys.
“We are thrilled to have had two of our teams make the tournament finals,” says Brenda De Jesus Acosta, one of the tournament’s volunteers.
The club plans to make this tournament an annual event and draw more people to the coast.
