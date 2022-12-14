The Half Moon Bay Soccer Club, the Coastside’s competitive youth soccer program, held its first annual Coastal Classic Tournament Nov. 12 and 13. The club welcomed 21 teams to the soccer complex at Cunha Intermediate School.

The tournament brought players and families from around the Bay Area to Half Moon Bay to engage in a weekend of competitive soccer.

