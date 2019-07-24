Katherine Shai is no stranger to the training grind of an elite athlete.
After taking more than two years off from competitive wrestling and having shoulder surgery, the 32-year-old former Coastsider is looking to regain momentum and make her first Olympic team.
She won the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., in May. Then Shai faced her former gym partner and U.S. teammate Sarah Hildebrandt at the Final X Tournament in Lincoln, Neb., on June 15. Hildebrand got the better of Shai in two rounds, 3-0, 8-0.
The win put Hildebrandt on her third world team roster, meaning Shai will not represent the United States at the 2019 World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in September. Although disappointed, Shai is trying to keep the loss in perspective, knowing she has not had a lot of time to train compared to her other competitors.
After the 2016 Olympic trials, Shai took time off to raise her son, Eli, who was born in 2017. She revamped her training just nine months ago.
“I’ve learned from my years of experience that you just cannot ride the lows,” Shai said. “You have to push past and move on. And I was very aware, beginning this journey again, that there would be times that would challenge me.”
Long after her days of being a standout wrestler at Half Moon Bay High School, Shai made five U.S. national teams, and has barely missed the cut for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, coming in third place at both trials.
Shai has been an advocate for women’s sports empowerment. Her competitive journey has made her want to become something she’d noticed was lacking — a resource for young female wrestlers. She turned her personal blog into a new website called LuchaFit, which she sees as a way to give back from all the experience she’s had as an athlete. Topics on her website range from nutrition and fitness to personal insight from professional female wrestlers.
“I’ve pulled in a lot of different athletes to talk about their injury experiences, and how they’ve recovered,” Shai said.
After a training camp and competition in Poland in early August, Shai has her sights on Las Vegas for the U.S. Nationals in December. In order to win there, and qualify for the Olympic Trials, Shai has committed with a new training community in Denver, where she believes she can earn her spot at the highest level.
“It’s definitely out of my traditional comfort zone of wrestling room or an Olympic training center,” Shai said “But it was absolutely the best decision I could have done for me, my career and my family.”
