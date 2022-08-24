On Friday evening, the Half Moon Bay High School Cougar varsity football team kicked off its season with a scrimmage against the Bellarmine Bells at home.
Head coach Keith Holden said the season got off to an exciting start, and the Cougars held their own against the tough squad from the West Catholic Athletic League.
Quarterback Liam Harrington made his debut on the starting lineup, and led the senior class in the preseason matchup. His brother, Ryan Harrington, also made an impression with a game highlight by breaking up a pass and with fellow senior Kai Zannetti forcing a fumble at the 1-yard line. That snuffed out a Bells scoring chance.
PJ Modena and Peter Valdez split time at running back and played linebacker alongside fellow seniors Gael Segura and Ayden Courtney. Courtney and Modena both had sacks and another senior, Dio Lucido, made his varsity football debut with a pass breakup of his own. He also had a
25-yard reception on a screen pass from Liam Harrington.
Seniors Luis Nic and Alan Avila anchored the offensive line along with juniors Jordi Sanchez and Aidan Vasquez. Sophomores Colton Henry, at center and receiver, and defensive back Connor Heath also made their first varsity appearance.
Holden said the team had a solid foundation with conditioning before the season.
Up next, the Cougars take on the Chargers at 7 p.m. on Friday at Leland High School for the first regulation game of the season. ▪
